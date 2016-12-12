Streaming TV services won’t lure cord-cutters back to bundles, analyst says

We’ve seen a glut of streaming TV products launch over the last two years, and many offer packages that look a lot like traditional cable TV bundles. From Dish Network’s Sling TV to AT&T’s DirecTV Now—which launched last month—companies are trying to lure viewers who have either cut the cable cord or have never had cable to begin with.

Count BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield among those who don’t think it will work. The basic problem, Greenfield said in a blog post today, is that these new streaming products are trying to mimic a service that viewers have already decided they don’t want to pay for. “As a cord-cutter/never, you have already decided linear TV is not that important,” Greenfield writes. “In turn, it is hard to see how these new [virtual multichannel video programming distributors] will be all that compelling.”

Greenfield was responding to recent comments by high-profile executives, including Randall Stephenson of AT&T, Jeff Bewkes of Time Warner, and James Murdoch of 21st Century Fox—all of whom have expressed enthusiasm for the potential of cable-like streaming TV services.

[Photo: Flickr user Pikturewerk]