Microsoft calls new MacBook Pro a “disappointment”

By Mark Sullivan

Microsoft says it saw lots of progress selling Surface tablets and laptops in November, in part thanks to people abandoning the Mac. The company doesn’t mince words: 

More people are switching from Macs to Surface than ever before. Our trade-in program for MacBooks was our best ever, and the combination of excitement for the innovation of Surface coupled with the disappointment of the new MacBook Pro – especially among professionals – is leading more and more people to make the switch to Surface, like this. It seems like a new review recommending Surface over MacBook comes out daily. This makes our team so proud, because it means we’re doing good work.

I wrote about the making of the new Surface Studio all-in-one, and was sufficiently impressed by the product. While I’ve not reviewed the machine myself, reviews are generally good with some pointing out that the pricey Studio (ranges from $3,000 to $4,200) is a good buy for professional creators but perhaps less so for a mainstream audience. 

