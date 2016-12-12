Afternoon intel: Trump considers Carly Fiorina, Wi-Fi gets more battery-efficient

• Chipotle co-CEO Monty Moran is leaving his role as the company switches to just one CEO: founder Steve Ells .

• Donald Trump is reportedly thinking about ex-Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina for director of national security post, according to the New York Times.

• American Express employees, regardless of gender, will now get 20 weeks of paid parental leave—and birth moms will get an additional 6-8 weeks.

• Apple‘s loss is Microsoft‘s gain. The company called the new MacBook Pro a “disappointment,” saying it contributed to higher Surface sales.

• Rejoice! Researchers have found a way to make Wi-Fi that doesn’t kill your phone battery.