Researchers have generated Wi-Fi that uses 10,000 times less power

Tired of draining your smartphone battery by binge-watching Stranger Things or constantly scrolling through Instagram? A team of engineers at the University of Washington may have the solution for you with its development of “passive Wi-Fi,” which generates transmissions that use 10,000 times less power than conventional means—essentially allowing you to download many things at once without sucking up all your battery life, reports Science Alert. “We wanted to see if we could achieve Wi-Fi transmissions using almost no power at all,” researcher Shyam Gollakota tells the site. Currently, the engineers have pulled off speeds of 11 megabits per second but they’re working to improve that soon and they’ve demonstrated that their technology integrates “seamlessly” with existing routers and smartphones.
