Morning intel: Trump slams Russian hacking claims; Bill Gates and others invest in clean energy future

• Meanwhile, China is miffed about Trump’s call with Taiwan earlier this month. By acknowledging the country, Trump broke with what’s called the “one China policy.” Now, a China-run newspaper has published an article decrying Trump’s actions. “China needs to prepare enough ammunition for a roller-coaster ride of the China-U.S. relations with Trump,” it writes. “There are many other people in the world that also need to buckle up the seat belts.”

• Panasonic is showing off a new way for customers to check out at grocery stores—one that removes the need for human baggers, reports the Wall Street Journal. It works by having customers place their items in a special shopping basket that tabulates your purchase. The bottom of the basket then collapses and your items automatically drop into a bag below.

• Billionaires are taking the future of the environment into their own hands, reports Bloomberg. Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma, and many other very very rich people have invested in a new $1 billion fund called Breakthrough Energy Ventures focused on “risky, long-term energy technology that could dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

• November was the best month ever for consumer Surface sales by volume, according to Microsoft, which is being credited to the recent launch of a new Surface Book and the critically praised, brand-new Surface Studio.