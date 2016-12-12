Machine learning experts now have their own crowdsourced hedge fund

The Numer.ai platform allows machine learning specialists to build better predictive models for the stock market than what those in traditional finance sectors can come up with, reports TechCrunch. The platform then uses the algorithms submitted by its users to build its own financial models. The machine learning experts contributing to Numer.ai do not generate any revenue from the hedge fund directly, but the best submissions are awarded around $60,000 per year and the top 100 users are all paid some cash.