It’s not just the AirPods, Apple’s BeatsX earphones are also significantly delayed

The BeatsX are in-ear Bluetooth earphones made by Apple’s Beats subsidiary. As with the now delayed AirPods before it, Apple had said the BeatsX earphones would ship this fall, but now an email from retailer B&H Photo Video says Apple will not be shipping the BeatsX for at least two to three months, reports MacRumors. In the email sent to a customer who preorders the BeatsX, B&H Photo said, “We regret to inform you that the manufacturer has informed us that they still do not know when they will begin shipping this item but they do know that it will take at least 2-3 months.” Apple originally announced the BeatX earphones at its iPhone 7 event in early September.