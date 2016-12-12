Nintendo is getting into the theme park business

The gaming giant has announced that it will open its first Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal Studios Japan in 2020. The company will open additional Super Nintendo Worlds in Hollywood and Orlando in the U.S. at a later date. The theme park will focus on characters from the Super Mario series, but visitors can expect attractions based on other Nintendo characters to show up as well. Nintendo says the theme park will feature “expansive and multi-level environments filled with unprecedented, state-of-the-art rides, interactive areas, shops, and restaurants, all featuring Nintendo’s most popular characters and games.”