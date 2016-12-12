Apple is rolling out a tool to fight iCloud Calendar spam invites

The new tool is already available on the iCloud Calendar web app and should be rolling out to Macs and iOS devices in a future update, reports 9to5Mac. The tool allows users to report any invite as spam when it comes from a sender not in your contact list. Users simply need to click the “Report Junk” under the “From” name and the invite will be deleted across all synced calendars. iCloud Calendar spam gained a lot of traction over this year’s Black Friday weekend when spammers could send out calendar invites en masse listing the times and deals various retailers and websites were having.