WeChat is reportedly censoring messages outside of China

The popular Chinese instant messaging app has long been known to be censoring some messages sent inside China, but now a report from Citizen Lab says the messenger can still censor content for Chinese WeChat accounts even if the user leaves China or switches to an overseas phone number, Bloomberg says. “The idea that you can’t escape a censorship system imposed on you at the time of registration is a troubling one,” Jason Q. Ng, a research fellow at the Citizen Lab, told Bloomberg. In total, Citizen Lab found 174 phrases that triggered censorship of messages, including “Free Tibet” and “ISIS crisis.”