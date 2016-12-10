Silicon Valley’s top execs—including Tim Cook and Sheryl Sandberg—will meet with Trump this week

Some of the most powerful tech moguls, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Larry Page, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, will meet President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday at a summit meeting in New York to discuss industry issues, reports Recode. Others who are attending: Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich (who famously denied backing Trump after it was reported that he had planned to host a fundraiser for the candidate last summer). Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will also be attending, reports the Wall Street Journal. The Journal says Musk has more at stake from the meeting than others:
SpaceX’s single largest customer is the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which over the past eight years has awarded contracts valued at more than $6.5 billion to deliver cargo and eventually, U.S. astronauts, to the international space station. The company also seeks to win hundreds of millions of dollars of additional contracts from the U.S. Air Force over the next few years.
Tesla benefits from government tax credits that reduce the effective price of its vehicles. The electric car maker recently acquired SolarCity Corp., a company founded by Mr. Musk’s cousins that installs solar panels, a portion of the cost of which can be offset by federal tax credits.