Silicon Valley’s top execs—including Tim Cook and Sheryl Sandberg—will meet with Trump this week

Some of the most powerful tech moguls, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Larry Page, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, will meet President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday at a summit meeting in New York to discuss industry issues, reports Recode. Others who are attending: Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich (who famously denied backing Trump after it was reported that he had planned to host a fundraiser for the candidate last summer). Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will also be attending, reports the Wall Street Journal. The Journal says Musk has more at stake from the meeting than others: