Evening intel: Facebook memories, TheBlaze controversy, FCC drama  

• A foreign affairs correspondent for Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze was suspended and recalled back to the United States after posting a picture of himself pointing a gun and claiming to fire at members of ISIS , Politico reports .

• A number of Facebook users complained on Friday that their old photos were being shared on their timelines without their permission. As Mashable noted, the apparent glitch may have been related to an iOS update.

• In an effort to learn more about patterns of police bias, officers in California will soon be required to collect the race of people they pull over for traffic stops, the L.A. Times reports.

• T.J. Miller, the actor known for playing Erlich Bachman on HBO’s Silicon Valley, was arrested today for allegedly assaulting an Uber driver, The Los Angeles Times reports.

• With the Senate ready to adjourn, the reconfirmation of FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel is looking less and less likely. As our Mark Sullivan wrote this week, a new term for Rosenworcel could have tipped the scale of the five-member commission in favor of the Democrats, who will need all the help they can get next year.