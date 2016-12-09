Is Coach poised to become America’s LVMH?

Coach ‘s star was fading for a while. Its products had become over-distributed, popping up at bargain basement stores and outlet malls. But over the last few years, it has been making a turnaround, with new creative director, Stuart Vevers, giving the brand a new look and new cachet in the fashion world.

It has recently acquired the upscale shoe brand Stuart Weitzman and there have been rumors of it buying Burberry. Top executives at Coach say that more acquisitions are in the works. This means it could soon become a high-end fashion conglomerate, much like LVMH and Kering.

