Virtual reality gets more real with Facebook’s prototype VR hot/cold sensitivity

Facebook -owned Oculus has only just shipped its terrific Touch Controllers , but it already has its eyes on what could be the next hot, or cool–depending on which adjective you want to use–feature for VR: the ability to physically feel heat and cold during virtual reality experiences .

Noticed by Upload VR, Facebook shared the experiment during a live broadcast (about a minute into the above video) of projects coming out of its latest hackathon. The idea for the early-stage project is that the controllers can actually convey warmth or cold depending on what’s happening inside VR–making the user’s experience more real. It’s a long way off from reality, but Facebook’s brain trust was seemingly quite impressed with the prototype.

And don’t worry, no Mark Zuckerbergs were harmed in this experiment.