Verizon refuses to release Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 software update

Verizon said today that it will not release a Galaxy Note 7 software update that would prevent all recalled devices from charging. The software update was just announced by Samsung in an attempt to make all recalled smartphones inoperable. In a company statement, Verizon defended its decision, saying it has concerns about the safety of Note 7 users who might not have another phone to use once the update is rolled out and the phones no longer work.
Samsung plans to release the update on December 19. It will be distributed to all major carriers within 30 days, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether all carriers will release the update. Sprint announced it would wait until after the holiday season, says The Verge.