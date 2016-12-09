advertisement
Here are the five ways you can get banned from Uber

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

They may seem pretty obvious, but the offensive behaviors that can get you banned from Uber are finally being officially posted by the ride-sharing service. “If we are made aware of these kinds of problematic behavior, we will contact you so we can investigate them,” emphasizes Uber, noting that the company can put a hold on your account while it investigates your misdeed.

• Damaging drivers’ or other passengers’ property. That includes spilling food or drink, smoking, and vomiting (due to excessive alcohol consumption).

• Physical contact with the driver or fellow riders. No touching, flirting, or having sex with other people in the car. 

• Use of inappropriate and abusive language or gestures. That includes “overly personal questions,” verbal threats, and comments deemed “aggressive, sexual, discriminatory, or disrespectful.”

• Unwanted contact with the driver or fellow passenger after the trip is over. No texting, calling, or visiting your new “friends” if they’re not into it.

• Breaking the local law while using Uber. That could include bringing open containers of alcohol or drugs, asking a driver to break the speed limit, and using Uber to commit a crime like human trafficking.

