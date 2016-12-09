advertisement
As a test, Google is including movie and TV ratings within search results

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Now maybe you’ll think twice about seeing Office Christmas Party after searching for movie theaters in your neighborhood. Google is testing a new feature that includes movie and TV ratings—from Rotten Tomatoes (which gave the aforementioned comedy a 43% rating) and IMDb within search results, reports Search Engine Land. It’s a little crude, so don’t expect those types of numerical ratings. With Google, you can expect just two choices: like or dislike.

