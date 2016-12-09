Morning intel: Tinder CEO is out again, researchers find preserved dino tail

• Sean Rad , the founder of dating app Tinder, is stepping down as CEO for the second time since 2015. Rad will stay on as chairman while Gregg Blatt, currently head of Match Group (which owns Tinder), will become Tinder’s CEO.

• Researchers discovered a feathered dinosaur tail preserved in 99-million-year-old amber. The tail likely belonged to a flightless, sparrow-size dinosaur.

• For the first time since 1993, the average U.S. life expectancy has fallen—to age 78.8 from age 78.9. The decline is due to various factors, including a rise in death rates from suicide, Alzheimer’s disease, and heart disease.

• A damning new report by the World Anti-Doping Agency reveals the details of a massive athlete doping program in Russia. The evidence implicates more than 1,000 athletes, including Olympic medalists.