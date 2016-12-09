Sean Rad is stepping down as Tinder’s CEO again—and this time it was 80% his idea

But he’s not leaving the company he founded entirely, reports Recode. Rad will become Tinder‘s chairman with Match Group CEO Greg Blatt slipping into the role of Tinder’s new CEO. Rad will now run an investment vehicle inside Match Group called Swipe Ventures that aims to “expand Tinder’s footprint through acquisitions, development of new businesses, and investments in new and existing businesses, all within the dating and the broader social space,” according to a press release. Unlike the first time Rad stepped down as CEO, where he was pushed out of the role in 2015, Rad says this move was “80% my idea.” He went on to say: “It was certainly initiated by me and it took a while to get everyone comfortable with it, but I think I successfully was able to get everybody to realize why this is the best thing for the company in the long run.”
