Hillary Clinton: Fake news puts lives at risk and threatens American democracy

The former Democratic presidential candidate has called for urgent action to tackle the widespread problem of fake news proliferating on sites like Facebook and Google, reports the BBC. Clinton commented on the phenomena days after a man was arrested after going to a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor armed with a gun to “investigate” the bogus “pizzagate” story, which alleges a Democratic pedophile ring is being run from the pizzeria’s basement. Speaking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Clinton said: