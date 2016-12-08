Evening intel: salary secrets, Trump’s credits, heroin deaths 

• In what is being called a big win for equal pay, Philadelphia will soon become the first U.S. city to prohibit employers from asking job candidates how much money they make . The proposed legislation passed the City Council today and will now head to the desk of mayor Jim Kenney, who is expected to sign it.

• Variety’s Cynthia Littleton has a great scoop about Donald Trump’s status as an executive producer on Celebrity Apprentice, which will apparently continue even after he is sworn in. I guess, MGM forgot how to say, “You’re fired.”

• Fatal overdoses from heroin spiked in 2015, according to new data from the CDC. The drug killed 12,989 people last year, an increase of more than 2,000 deaths. Deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl are also skyrocketing.

• Shares of Time Inc. jumped 9% today on reports that the magazine giant is exploring a sale. The owner of household-name brands including People, Fortune, Time, and Sports Illustrated spun off from Time Warner in 2014, but it has struggled with declining print revenues and a digital business that’s not growing fast enough.

• And finally, if you were born in the 1980s, this map from researchers at the Equality of Opportunity Project will show you your chances of reaching upward mobility. It all depends on where you live.