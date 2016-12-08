Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts are leading the retail chain takeover of NYC

It’s not your imagination—there are more places to buy coffee and doughnuts in New York City, and they’re almost all green or pink. Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts are leading a group of national retailers that have significantly expanded their footprints in the country’s largest city this year, with more than 700 locations between them. That’s according to the latest “State of the Chains” report from the Center for an Urban Future.
Overall, the group measured a 1.2% increase in the number of store locations over the last year, marking the eighth consecutive year of growth for national chains operating in the city. Dunkin’ Donuts alone added 24 locations citywide, topping the list in net adds. The chart below shows other retailers making gains. You can read the full report here.