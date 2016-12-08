advertisement
The internet is freaking out about Trump’s rumored FDA pick

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Trump’s transition team is said to be considering Jim O’Neill, a managing director of Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital, as the new chief of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Bloomberg first reported the news yesterday. 

Some are optimistic about the pick (O’Neill has advocated for somewhat controversial ways for FDA to approve drugs faster); others have pointed to O’Neill’s lack of experience as he doesn’t have a medical background. Here are some of the top tweets: 

