The internet is freaking out about Trump’s rumored FDA pick

Trump’s transition team is said to be considering Jim O’Neill, a managing director of Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital, as the new chief of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Bloomberg first reported the news yesterday.

Some are optimistic about the pick (O’Neill has advocated for somewhat controversial ways for FDA to approve drugs faster); others have pointed to O’Neill’s lack of experience as he doesn’t have a medical background. Here are some of the top tweets:

My twitter feed is totally freaking out about the possibility of Jim O’Neill heading #fda. And you all thought the Cures bill could be scary — Sarah Karlin-Smith (@SarahKarlin) December 8, 2016

Thiel’s aide in running for @us_fda Commissioner

No medical background, doesn’t believe efficacy needed 4 approval https://t.co/I5HOxRzKSw — Farzad Mostashari (@Farzad_MD) December 7, 2016

Jim is a brilliant thinker and would make an excellent choice to head the FDA. https://t.co/l36TmUpGY7 — Matt Grimm (@mttgrmm) December 8, 2016