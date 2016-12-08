Osmo expands its “AR for kids” product vision with new partners Mattel, Houghton Mifflin, Sesame Workshop

Osmo, maker of augmented reality toys and games , today announced $24 million in new funding alongside partnerships with three leading children’s brands. The company, cofounded by former Google engineer Pramod Sharma, launched its first product in 2014 and unveiled a new iPad app called Osmo Monster in August.

“We think of Osmo as the intersection of learning, play and, entertainment,” says Sharma, CEO and father of two.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company, which sells to both parents and schools, plans to develop new products in collaboration with each of its new partners over the next couple of years.