He’s too young to be president, but Mark Zuckerberg may have political aspirations

It looks like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg might have plans for public office—or at least he’s keeping his options open.

Forbes recently spotted a clause in Facebook’s SEC filing that would allow Zuckerberg to keep control of Facebook if he left the company for public office, without maintaining his official position as CEO. It’s an interesting addition to the company’s SEC filing, suggesting that Zuckerberg may have political aspirations.

According to Bloomberg, some board members tried to have the clause removed. A new lawsuit alleges that the board members ultimately responsible for allowing it were violating their ethical duties as board members.