The huge interior of Apple’s new headquarters is shown in these leaked photos

Apple management sent an email to all employees to show the progress being made on the construction of the company’s new campus. The email said 5,200 people are now working on the project. The photos show the sheer size of the interior of the building, and clearly show how a large ring of skylight will affect the look and feel of the space. Spacious and sunlight-filled. That sounds like Apple.
The photos were leaked by the French site Mac Generation—you can see more interior and exterior photos there.