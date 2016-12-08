advertisement
NBC is shuttering its cash-strapped Breaking News service

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

People want to know what’s going on in the world right now, but providing that kind of in-the-moment news is not always a big money-maker. NBC had certainly hoped it could provide such a tool with its Breaking News service, but alas, the dollars never came along for the ride, and now that ride is ending

This morning, Cory Bergman, the general manager and cofounder of NBC’s Breaking News tweeted the “breaking story I hoped I’d never report,” that because it never made enough money, the service is going to shut down, effective December 31. “As we discovered,” he tweeted, “such a model doesn’t fit with advertising, and despite a surge of interest in our premium data, the money has run out.”

