NBC is shuttering its cash-strapped Breaking News service

People want to know what’s going on in the world right now, but providing that kind of in-the-moment news is not always a big money-maker. NBC had certainly hoped it could provide such a tool with its Breaking News service, but alas, the dollars never came along for the ride, and now that ride is ending.
This is a breaking story I hoped I’d never report: NBC News has decided to shut down Breaking News effective Dec 31. /1
— Cory Bergman (@corybe) December 8, 2016
This morning, Cory Bergman, the general manager and cofounder of NBC’s Breaking News tweeted the “breaking story I hoped I’d never report,” that because it never made enough money, the service is going to shut down, effective December 31. “As we discovered,” he tweeted, “such a model doesn’t fit with advertising, and despite a surge of interest in our premium data, the money has run out.”