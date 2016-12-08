Google’s Daydream VR platform expands with new phones, headset colors, and apps

At launch last month, Google’s mobile Daydream virtual reality platform had a lot of promise, and not all that much breadth. Only one phone—Google’s own Pixel—supported it . There was just one color for Daydream View, Google’s Daydream headset. And there were a limited selection of apps . It was fun, no doubt, but limited . That meant, of course, that it had a lot of room to grow.

Now, it’s growing. Today, Google said there are two new Daydream-ready phones, Motorola’s Moto Z and Moto Z Force (which were released last month), as well as two new Daydream View headset colors (Crimson and Snow). And finally, there’s a collection of new Daydream apps from the likes of HBO, Netflix, Next VR, as well as a number of games like Gunjack 2: End of Shift, Wands, and Underworld Overlord. There’s still a lot of room to grow as even more phone makers release devices that support the platform and as other manufacturers put out their own Daydream headsets. But the platform is growing, and that can only be a good thing.