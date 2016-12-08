Hawthorne creates fragrances tailored to men’s biometrics

Hawthorne is a new direct-to-consumer fragrance brand that invites men to take a detailed biometric test about their diet, their body temperature, their workplace, and their routines, then uses that information to create two personalized fragrances designed for work and play. (The set costs $100.) To achieve this, the company built a complex algorithm that statistically correlates how biometric attributes and lifestyle traits influenced fragrance preference. So far, the system is working: 88% of their customers have been matched with fragrances they say they really enjoy.

Hawthorne’s founders are Hood By Air designer Phil Wong and his business partner Brian Jeong, both 27, who met in high school. To create the scents within their collection, they collaborated with perfumers responsible for Clinique Happy, Polo Red, and Thierry Mugler’s Angel.