Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg on fake news: “We don’t think it swayed the election”

This morning, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg went on NBC’s Today show to talk about fake news and the 2016 election, the latter of which she said was the most discussed topic on the platform for the second year in a row. She outlined the steps the company is taking to filter out fake news and hoaxes but emphasized that she doesn’t think it swayed the election:
“There have been claims that it swayed the election, and we don’t think it swayed the election. But we take that responsibility really seriously. And we’re looking at things, like working with third parties, helping to label false news, doing the things we can do to make it clearer what’s a hoax on Facebook.”