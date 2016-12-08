Morning intel: Ivanka Trump could leave her business, “Chewbacca Mom” tops Facebook charts

• President-elect Donald Trump may turn over the running of his real estate business to his adult sons, but keep his financial stake in the company, the New York Times reports, and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump may also temporarily step away from leading her apparel company.
• Silicon Valley billionaire and libertarian Jim O’Neill is a top choice to lead the Food and Drug Administration under President Trump, Bloomberg reports.
• The U.S. surgeon general says that the rise of e-cigarettes could undo decades of anti-smoking progress and act as a gateway to the use of traditional tobacco products.
• Congressional Democrats are pressuring President Obama to declassify information about Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election.
• The most-watched Facebook Live video of 2016 was “Chewbacca Mom,” which, with 162 million views, had nearly twice as many plays as the second most popular Live video of the year.