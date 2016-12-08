Morning intel: Ivanka Trump could leave her business, “Chewbacca Mom” tops Facebook charts

• President-elect Donald Trump may turn over the running of his real estate business to his adult sons, but keep his financial stake in the company, the New York Times reports , and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump may also temporarily step away from leading her apparel company.

• Silicon Valley billionaire and libertarian Jim O’Neill is a top choice to lead the Food and Drug Administration under President Trump, Bloomberg reports.

• The U.S. surgeon general says that the rise of e-cigarettes could undo decades of anti-smoking progress and act as a gateway to the use of traditional tobacco products.

• Congressional Democrats are pressuring President Obama to declassify information about Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election.

• The most-watched Facebook Live video of 2016 was “Chewbacca Mom,” which, with 162 million views, had nearly twice as many plays as the second most popular Live video of the year.