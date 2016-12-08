Brandless scores $16M to build a new consumer goods marketplace

Brandless, the brainchild of Sherpa Capital investor Tina Sharkey and serial entrepreneur Ido Leffler, will be a marketplace like Jet or Amazon . Unlike these competitors, however, it will only sell products that it creates and will focus on making things that are natural and organic. Yesterday, it announced that it received $16 million in funding led by Redpoint Ventures.

The company aims to offer a smaller, curated selection of products, so that consumers are not overwhelmed with options. Perhaps the most interesting feature of the site is that every item on the site will be the same price— although they have not revealed what it will be.

