New Raptor smart glasses allow cyclists to track real-time data and turn-by-turn navigation

This week, Everysight announced that it is developing the Raptor smart glasses, which are made for cyclists who need crucial data like speed, distance, heart rate, time, and turn-by-turn navigation in their line of sight, reports Mashable. The GPS-enabled glasses feature voice control and an interface that allows cyclists to use swipe gestures to turn on features without having to take their eyes off the road or their hands off the handlebars. The Raptor glasses aren’t available yet—the company just launched a pilot program for serious (12 times a month) cyclists.