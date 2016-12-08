Public transport is free in Paris as the city tries to tackle its air pollution

For the third consecutive day, Paris city officials have made its public transport free in an attempt to tackle the massive smog the city is experiencing, reports Mashable. The free public transportation includes Paris’s Velib bike share and Autolib electric cars as well as the Paris metro and bus services. The city’s air pollution index reached 91 micrograms per cubic meter on Wednesday and 89 on Thursday, making the actual air quality much worse than the base warning level of 80.