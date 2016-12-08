Here’s what could get you banned from Uber forever

The company has posted updated community guidelines that for the first time specifically point out what actions could get riders banned from the service, reports the Verge . They are:

• Damaging drivers’ or other passengers’ property.

• Physical contact with the driver or fellow riders. Yes, Uber specifically points out this means no sex with anyone in the vehicle.

• Use of inappropriate and abusive language or gestures.

• Unwanted contact with drivers or fellow passengers after the trip is over. Even if you think your Uber driver is the hottest person on the planet, you cannot start calling or texting them.

• Breaking the local law while using Uber. That means no illegal drugs and remembering to buckle your seatbelt.