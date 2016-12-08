U.S. Surgeon General says use of e-cigarettes among youth is “a major public health concern”

Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy urged policy makers to do more to keep e-cigarettes our of the hands of young people while their effects are studied because researchers still don’t know what the long-term effects of vaping are, reports the Washington Post . During the last year’s e-cigarette use by middle school and high school students has tripled.

“We know enough right now to say that youth and young adults should not be using e-cigarettes or any other tobacco product, for that matter. The key bottom line here is that the science tells us the use of nicotine-containing products by youth, including e-cigarettes, is unsafe,” Murthy said.