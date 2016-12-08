advertisement
The Samsung Galaxy S8 may have an edge-to-edge display

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company’s flagship smartphone to be released next year will have an all-screen front with no physical home button, reports Bloomberg. The bezel-less displays will instead feature a virtual home button beneath the glass. Sources told Bloomberg that the new smartphone could ship in March or April—months before Apple is rumored to ship the next-generation iPhone with an edge-to-edge display and also a virtual home button.

