One Drop now offers subscription-based supplies, monitoring, and coaching for people with diabetes

One Drop’s hardware sells for $79.95 ($20 less than normal) if the user buys additional services for $39.95 per month, which includes supplies and virtual coaching with certified diabetes educators. The challenge for One Drop, and competing startups like Livongo Health, is that many patients remain hooked on the brand their insurer has covered for some time (and often get supplies or the device for free), says Amy Tenderich, founder of DiabetesMine. But Tenderich sees the coaching services as an exciting development that might tempt some to make the switch.