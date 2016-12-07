Consumer VR software could be worth $14B by 2020 despite slow start

Consumer virtual reality isn’t going quite as well as expected so far, which means there’s still a whole lot of upside. One recent study, by Greenlight Insights and Road To VR, concluded that the entire VR ecosystem could be worth $38 billion by 2026 —and now, despite slower than predicted sales of some major VR hardware, notably Sony’s PlayStation VR, SuperData Research is saying content alone will be worth as much as $14 billion a year by 2020, reports VentureBeat .

That seems soon for such a big number given that SuperData says consumer VR software sales will come in at $417 million this year. But analyst Stephanie Lamas announced the expectation at the VRX conference in San Francisco today. She also said that Google’s Daydream View would sell 261,000 units this year, VentureBeat wrote, while HTC’s Vive would move 420,000 units, Oculus’s Rift 355,000, and Samsung’s Gear VR will come in at 2.3 million total. All told, she said at the conference, there will be 16 million users of virtual reality by year’s end.