Evening intel: CNN sued, Snapchat boggles, Trump infuriates

• Turner-owned cable networks—CNN, TBS, and TNT—are facing a lawsuit from black employees who say they were systematically passed over for promotions and unable to advance at the media company.

• Digiday has an interesting story about how difficult it is to get certain user metrics out of Snapchat, which is gearing up for an IPO next year. The company did share age data, and it turns out 20% of its users are over 35—not sure if that’s high or not.

• Environmental advocates are not happy with Donald Trump’s pick to lead the EPA. Scott Pruitt is not only a little too cozy with the fossil fuel industry, he’s also a fierce critic of the very agency he is being tapped to run.

• Following a DOJ investigation, a Bumble Bee executive has pled guilty to charges that he conspired to fix the price of tuna. Please take a moment to let the term “tuna price-fixing” sink in.

And finally, the VR industry has its own trade association, and you don’t need goggles to see it.