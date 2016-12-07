Fitbit and Medtronic team up to develop an app for people with diabetes 

Diabetes has been the target of many recent collaborations between health and technology companies, in part because management of the disease today requires a lot of manual, educated guesswork. With the advent of sophisticated algorithms and sensors, the hope is that much of the work will be automated.

The latest partnership is between Fitbit and Medtronic, maker of medical devices for people with diabetes including continuous glucose monitors. The companies developed a mobile app — iPro2 myLog — for patients to see their glucose levels and physical activity data in one place. The goal is to demonstrate the value of lifestyle changes for some 29 million people in the U.S. alone living with Type 2 diabetes.