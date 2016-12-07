advertisement
Survey: VCs prize “management team” above all when making investment decisions

By Ainsley Harris

“Management team,” more than business model, product, or market, is the most important factor in investment decisions for over half of institutional venture capitalists, according to a survey released as part of an economics working paper. For the purposes of the survey, researchers defined “management team” as comprising managerial experience, industry expertise, and passion. 

VCs’ bias toward management over other investment considerations might be contributing to the well-documented issues around founder diversity

