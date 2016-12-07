advertisement
Among banks, Citigroup, Banco Santander, and Goldman Sachs are the most active fintech VCs

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

Investment in fintech startups is in decline overall, but large banks are still writing checks. Over the last five quarters, according to CB Insights, Citigroup and Banco Santander have each made eight investments in VC-backed fintech companies, while Goldman participated in seven deals. Other leading banks, including Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase, made just one fintech investment over that same time period.

