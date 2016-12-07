Afternoon intel: Peter Thiel reigns over Trump team, Apple faces yet another tax controversy

• PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel continues to influence the incoming Trump administration , with Zenefits CFO Mark Woolway and Thiel Capital managing director Kevin Harrington expected to join the Treasury’s transition team and the Commerce department, respectively.

• Bloomberg reports that Apple is being paid by the U.S. to tax-shelter corporate profits: “Apple stashed much of its foreign earnings—tax-free—right here in the U.S., in part by purchasing government bonds … in return, the Treasury Department paid Apple at least $600 million,” writes Andrea Wong.

• Russia and the U.S. could be going head-to-head over what their respective diplomats have the ability do in each country if a pending U.S. bill with travel restrictions for Russian diplomats gets signed into law, Reuters reports.

• The New York Times today published an inside look into the violent anti-drug measures being taken in the Philippines at the call of the country’s President Rodrigo Duterte.

• And here’s something for your holiday wish list: A new futuristic lamp from GE with Amazon Alexa built right in.