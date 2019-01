In the aftermath of a hectic presidential election, some people are turning to meditation for solace. Meditation app Headspace says it saw a bump in the use of its “SOS” content—two-minute meditation sessions that are supposed to diffuse “meltdown moments.”

“We saw a 44% increase in our SOS content usage in the week following the election,” a Headspace representative told Fast Company.

How are you coping with the post-election political climate? Tweet me @ruthreader.

[Photo: AMC]