Trump adds more members of Peter Thiel’s brain trust to his transition team

Legendary investor Peter Thiel’s influence in the Trump administration continues to grow. The PayPal cofounder and Facebook board member is playing a big role in the transition effort and many of his colleagues and friends have been appointed to key positions in recent weeks. Last month, Trump appointed Trae Stephens, a principal at Thiel’s Founders Fund venture capital firm, to oversee appointments at the Pentagon. And today, the president-elect is expected to name two more executives close to Thiel to the transition team, reports Forbes: Zenefits CFO Mark Woolway will join the Treasury Department’s transition team and Thiel Capital managing director Kevin Harrington is going to join the Commerce Department.