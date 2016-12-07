Bloomberg: U.S. is paying Apple to tax-shelter its corporate profits here

The headline may be a little more provocative than the actual story, but not by much. Bloomberg followed the breadcrumbs behind Apple‘s complicated method of keeping its profits away from the tax man, and came up with more of the whole truth than we’ve heard before. Apple has become the poster child for corporations artfully dodging tax obligations by parking profits overseas. But the new report adds to the mix Apple’s strategy of hiding its profits by investing them in U.S. government bonds, then reaping the rewards of the interest payments. Here’s how Bloomberg’s Andrea Wong puts it: