Don’t rub this magic lamp—talk to it

Well, it’s not Aladdin’s all-powerful genie, but GE has the next best thing: The company has introduced a stylish new LED lamp with Amazon’s Alexa built right in. Now you can have all the machine-learning computing power of Amazon’s popular voice assistant without messing up your feng shui with that bland cylinder-shaped speaker. “In terms of your sense of décor, this can be more integrated in your lifestyle,” Jeff Patton, general manager for connected home products at GE Lighting, says in a release. Read more about it here.