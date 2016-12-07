This Mozilla-sponsored art exhibit highlights the real dangers of mass data collection

Every day we give bits of information of ourselves away to major corporations and sometimes (unwittingly) the government. Whether on the web or out in the world, someone is tracking our activity at all times and making a profit off that data. Many internet dwellers know this, but the reality of that data can seem intangible. To make literal the digital, the Tactical Technology Collective has curated a 54-object show to highlight what the data we’re giving away looks like and what projects it funds. The free exhibit, called The Glass Room, is sponsored by Mozilla and will be on display until December 14 at 201 Mulberry Street in New York. The show includes a series of workshops, discussions, and other events.