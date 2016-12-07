Morning intel: Trump is Time’s “person of the year,” Pandora takes on Spotify 

• Pandora is set to launch Pandora Premium , an on-demand music subscription service that will compete with Spotify .

• Time magazine has named President-elect Donald Trump as its 2016 “person of the year.” On the short list: Hillary Clinton, “the hackers,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the CRISPR pioneers, and Beyoncé.

• An earthquake off the coast of Indonesia has left more than 97 people dead, with many more feared to be trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

• A New York Times photojournalist has documented the slaughter of suspected drug users in the Philippines, where the government has promoted a violent anti-drug campaign and vigilante killings.

• Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Trump’s frequent use of the platform during a tech conference in California. “We’re definitely entering a new world where everything is on the surface and we can all see it in real time,” Dorsey said.